James Franco Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco denied allegations of sexual misconduct against him during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show.

Host Stephen Colbert asked about criticism the actor received for wearing a Time's Up pin to the 2018 Golden Globes. Time's Up is a movement that promotes equality and safety in the workplace and fights against sexual harassment. After The Disaster Artist star took the stage for his Best Actor win, many people condemned Franco for wearing the symbol of solidarity and accused him of past inappropriate behavior.

Addressing the criticism, Franco told Colbert he wore the pin because he supports the movement.

"Look, I was so excited to win, but being in that room that night was incredible. I mean, it was powerful. There were incredible voices, and I support it. I support change; I support 50-50 in 2020, which just means, you know, people that are underrepresented—women, and people of color, people in the LGBT community—get leadership positions [and] that they fill all positions that they've been deprived of," the actor said, generating a round of applause. "I completely believe in that. That's why I wore it."