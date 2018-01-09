How to Use Your Fingers to Recreate Jennifer Aniston's Smoky Eye

It's time to modernize your smoky eye.

"When we think of smoky eyes, we think of black smoky eyes," celebrity makeup artist and beauty industry vet Charlotte Tilbury told E! News. "But in fact, smoky eyes can be bronzy. They can be wonderful garnet colors, wonderful jewel-like tones. We saw a lot of those bronzy, coppery eye colors like this at the Golden Globes."

The owner of Charlotte Tilbury, a celeb-loved makeup brand, was responsible for both Penélope Cruz and Jennifer Aniston's beauty looks at the 2018 Golden Globes. The next day, the highly sought-after makeup artist revealed to E! News the smoky eye that celebrities are loving due to its dazzling appearance on camera. And, with the Charlotte Tilbury Dolce Vita palette in hand, she showed us a surprisingly simple way to achieve it. Spoiler alert: You'll need your fingers.