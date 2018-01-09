The Hilarious Fashion Advice Kim Kardashian Got From Kanye West

Kanye West is putting his fashion expertise on display! 

The musician and husband of Kim Kardashianis not only her biggest supporter, but it turns out, he also helps her out with fashion advice. On last weekend's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed the small style tip Kanye gave her. 

"He sent me a whole email like, 'You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses,'" Kim revealed on her hit E! show. Looks like we've been doing it all wrong. Which other one of Kim's sisters had people critiquing her look this weekend?

Watch the clip above for all the latest details!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

