It's "fiction." Except it's not.

After the family of slain fashion mogul Gianni Versace released a statement calling FX's upcoming installment of American Crime Story "a work of fiction," executive producer Ryan Murphy is standing up for his show and the journalist whose work is behind it.

"The book that we based our show off of, that we own, Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth, has been out for nearly 20 years," Murphy tells E! News. "And it's a work of nonfiction. It's been scrutinized and vetted for close to two decades. And a lot of if not all of Maureen's reporting in that book was on the record, and it's been sourced out, and we had our own sources.