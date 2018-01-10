It takes time for wounds to heal.

It has been a rocky road for Kesha Norman and C.J. Mosley on WAGS Atlanta. The couple decided to take a little break after C.J. discovered that Kesha had planted a hidden camera in their home to spy on him. But, according to Kesha, there was trouble long before that.

"The s--t that I've been through, I deserve every right to put that camera in. It wasn't about being petty, it wasn't about complaining," Kesha shared with Kierra Douglas. "It really was for me to know is my relationship where it needs to be right now."

Even though Kesha wants to trust C.J., he hasn't really given her a reason to. "When someone hurts you, they have to put the time in to help you get over that. He's never helped me to get over that," Kesha revealed. "He just keeps telling me, ‘This is it,' but I've never been able to trust, this is it."