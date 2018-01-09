Margot Robbie Reveals She's Ready to Switch Up Her Career

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 10:47 AM

Margot Robbie, Elle Magazine

Alexi Lubomirski for ELLE

Margot Robbie wants to take her career behind the camera.

The I, Tonya actress covers the latest issue of ELLE magazine in which she looks back at some of the highlights of her career as well as looks toward what her future may hold...

Directing.

"I still love acting," she explained. "But I've spent the last 10 years on a film set, and I realized that if I am pouring my heart and soul into a film, I want to be one of those voices in the conversation making decisions." 

And speaking of pouring her heart into her career, Robbie has seen lots of nods this awards season for playing Tonya Harding in I, Tonya—acknowledgment that was well deserved.

"Playing Tonya, who's very much alive and is widely documented, can be more intimidating," the actress admitted of the difficulties playing a real-life, living character.

But as she continues moving upward and onward in her career, she doesn't forget where she started.

Margot Robbie, Elle Magazine

Alexi Lubomirski for ELLE

"When I got to New York for the first time, I took my first paycheck, walked straight into Tiffany's on Fifth Avenue and bought an airplane charm that goes on my bracelet." she said, recalling one major highlight of her career so far. "It was the best feeling ever. I got my little blue box, and I got it for myself."

Aside from acting and hopefully directing one day, Robbie has some other, er, interesting aspirations for herself.

"I recently bought fire-twirling poles, because I really want to get good at it," she revealed. "When I was backpacking in the Philippines, there were heaps of fire twirlers on the beach, and it was so cool. I was like, 'Wow, I really want to do that!'"

Perhaps that will fold into her next big role! LOL!

