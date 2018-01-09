There's preparing your children for the world as a parent and then there's...this.
In this sneak peek of the next new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, exclusive to E! News, Lisa Rinna and her daughters prove that mother may know best, but maybe she shouldn't share everything she knows.
During their trip to Tokyo with Erika Girardi, Lisa's older daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin lets slip at dinner that she learned more than she bargained for from reading what she refers to as her mom's "sex book," causing a stunned Erika to nearly spit out her drink in surprise.
"I know about you watching porn," Delilah tells her mother. "I'm not gonna lie but your sex book, like, taught me."
"I never thought in a million years that my own children would read the book," Lisa admits in her confessional, laughing.
From there, Delilah does not hold back on what, in particular, her mother''s book taught her. "I was, like 12, when I saw this," she says. "It literally teaches you to give head."
"Very precisely," her younger sister Amelia Gray Hamlin adds.
Trying to make the best of a truly awkward situation, Lisa jokes, "If you're gonna learn, you better learn it right."
Delilah's not having it. "I don't know if I wanted to learn it from you," she exclaims.
From there, Lisa gives a dramatic reading of the passage in question from her 2009 book Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever. Trust us when we say, it must be seen to be believed. Check it out above!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)