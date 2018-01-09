The couple enlisted the help of AD100 designer Nate Berkus with only two months before their move-in- date.

"We weren't interested in a completely decorated home with a specific look done to the last detail. We wanted to get the basics covered so it would be comfortable for us and the kids, but we left plenty of room for the house to grow and evolve in the years to come," Yosef explains.

Martin and Yosef also have plans to expand their family, but not quite yet, according to the singer who told Giuliana Rancic about their plans.

"I want four more pairs of twins!" Martin happily says. "I would love to have a big family. Yes, I do want a big family, but there's a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it's a lot going on. So we're going to put things in order first and then we're going to get ready for many more kids," Martin explains.

Want a house tour? Check out the video at the top for all the details about their home as explained by the couple.