Kris Jenner has a new look!

After Khloe Kardashian pranked her mom by locking her up with a mime for a day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch is getting a little bit of silly revenge on her daughter. In this sneak peek from Sunday's new KUWTK, Kris shows up at Khloe's door dressed from head to toe and a mime.

"Mom, this is really your look!" Khloe laughs in the video as a silent Kris acts out some mime moves without speaking a word. "I think you should do this all the time."

Kris' mime impression is actually pretty spot on and exactly what the doctor ordered to relieve some of the momager's stress.