Kris Jenner Dressed Up as a Crazy Mime Will Be the Funniest Thing You Watch All Day

by Brett Malec | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 7:00 AM

Kris Jenner has a new look! 

After Khloe Kardashian pranked her mom by locking her up with a mime for a day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch is getting a little bit of silly revenge on her daughter. In this sneak peek from Sunday's new KUWTK, Kris shows up at Khloe's door dressed from head to toe and a mime.

"Mom, this is really your look!" Khloe laughs in the video as a silent Kris acts out some mime moves without speaking a word. "I think you should do this all the time."

Kris' mime impression is actually pretty spot on and exactly what the doctor ordered to relieve some of the momager's stress.

"I am so happy to see my mom as this light, fun Kris Jenner," Khloe says. "This is the Kris Jenner that I know, so the next time things get crazy, pull out that face paint and your mime costume. You're good to go."

Check out Kris' hilarious mime impression in the clip above!

Don't miss a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday and Monday night at 9 p.m.!

