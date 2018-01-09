If Meghan Markle's outfits set the yearly trends, 2018 is shaping up to be quite cozy.

For her first official outing of 2018, the bride-to-be stepped out alongside her royal fiancé Prince Harry for a visit to Reprezent 107.3 FM, a youth-led radio station that supports broadcast training for young adults.

The American actress set the laid-back tone for their friendly visit wrapped up in a Smythe camel collared midi coat ($795) nipped at the waist and coordinating scarf from London-based brand, Jigsaw. Her future husband followed suit in a Club Monaco olive topcoat, gray sweater and slacks.

With all of her public appearances scheduled in the winter months, Markle has expertly sported an array of outerwear, including the white Line the Label wrap coat she wore for her and Harry's first photo op after confirming their engagement, the Sentaler tan coat she picked for Christmas day with the royal family and the navy Mackage double-breasted military coat she wore for her first official visit.

As for the Smythe topper this time around, Meghan's Mirror editor Christine Ross told E! News, "It was nice to see a touch of her Canadian home in the look. Meghan actually owns this coat in two colors. She wore the same style in 'Salt and Pepper' in 2016. It is clear that Meghan loves the Smythe brand, and I expect she will continue to wear their styles in the future."