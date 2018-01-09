Meryl Streep on Mariah Carey at the Golden Globes: "Bitch Stole My Seat!"

Meryl Streep had a memorable night at the 2018 Golden Globes. She was nominated for Best Actress for her work in The Post; she met super fan Kelly Clarkson…and she had her seat accidentally stolen by Mariah Carey.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Streep about the seat swapping on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Bitch stole my seat," Meryl quipped, confirming the incident.

Giving a play-by-play, Streep jokingly recalled how she returned to her seat and found Carey sitting there "sucking up" to Steven Spielberg. The "Hero" singer explained she was told to sit there during a commercial break and offered to give Streep her seat back.

"No, no stay there. I'll sit on your lap because," Streep said, shrugging her shoulders. She then teasingly added, "Comfy."

Watch the video to see Streep tell the whole story.