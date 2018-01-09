Kendall Jenner just took a fashion deep dive.

As one of V Magazine's muses for the new spring 2018 "Discovery" issue, the 22-year-old posing pro headed into the forest for her latest magazine editorial. The resulting shoot is a sartorial splash as Jenner renders herself nearly unrecognizable in bold standout ensembles.

Outfitted by stylist to the stars Karla Welch, the reality star sports a frock of colorful fringe in one scene, transitions to a leather and lace ensemble for a second look and finishes in head to toe dollar bills—well, dollar bill print.