Ariana Madix Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship

Ariana Madix is opening up like never before on Vanderpump Rules.
On tonight's all-new episode, the SUR employee met up with co-star and friend LaLa Kent for a shopping trip. When discussing her sex life with boyfriend Tom Sandoval, Ariana had a personal revelation many fans didn't see coming.
"I don't want anyone touching my vagina, pretty much ever. I'm uncomfortable with my vagina," Ariana admitted. "I was in a really mentally and emotionally abusive relationship where I was told my vagina was disgusting, and I had cellulite, and, ‘Why do you wear that?' and, ‘Why don't you dress like this?' and ‘How come you don't look like those girls?' And those things don't go away."
She continued, "I've always had these issues with my self-esteem, with my body, these things from my past and when Tom and I started dating, I think the newness of it was just so exciting, I kind of just didn't hear it in my own head. And then as the relationship matured and grew, that real stuff from my past has just developed into this huge monster that now takes up a big space in my head."
After hearing her friend speak so openly, LaLa revealed some advice that she tries to follow each and every morning.
"Well I think you're perfect and it sounds cheesy but I literally do this every morning. I look in the mirror and I literally talk to every part of my body and say 'I love you,'" she shared. "My mom taught me at a very young age to be thankful for every single part of your being."
As soon as the episode aired, Ariana began receiving support from many viewers watching at home. As a result, she expressed her gratitude on social media.
"It's not easy to be completely vulnerable on national television and talk about the darkest parts of myself, but I'm so grateful for friends like @lala_kent," she shared. "My struggle isn't over. Thank you guys for sharing your stories and for being so kind."
Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
