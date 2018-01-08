Earlier today, The Recording Academy has announced its Special Merit Awards recipients and this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan, Queen and Tina Turner.

"This year's Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, in a press release.

Portnow continued, "These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy"

The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates legendary performers who "have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording."

Here's the complete list of Lifetime Achievement honorees...