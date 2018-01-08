Things don't always go as planned.

On tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood had goals of introducing her boyfriend Andrew Glennon to her ex Gary Shirley for the first time.

But as cameras rolled, this low-key meeting turned into a family affair. When Amber introduced Andrew to Gary, daughter Leah was close by making it impossible to delay their first meeting.

"Well, Leah, this is Andrew," Gary shared. "Andrew, Leah. This is mommy's friend."

While the nine-year-old simply said a quick "hello," the most interesting interaction may have come between Andrew and Amber's ex.