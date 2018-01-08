Is your Valentine's Day outfit worthy of a rose?

Tonight, on the newest episode of The Bachelor, designer Rachel Zoe is heating things up with style. The fashion icon is surprising Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and one of his lucky ladies with a styling session, courtesy of the Rachel Zoe Collection.

"Arie was a gentleman," Rachel told E! News after her on-set visit. "He was very thoughtful and genuinely interested in helping [his date] choose the perfect outfit. It was sweet."

As an industry vet, the designer knows how to create awe-inspiring looks, and now she's spreading the love, helping these romantic hopefuls fill their wardrobe dreams.

Even better: She's sharing her top tips with E! News, so your Valentine's Day outfit will be worthy of a dozen roses!