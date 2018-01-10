Kaylin Jurrjens is putting her baseball skills to the test.
In this clip from Wednesday's WAGS Atlanta, the pageant queen and her husband Jair (J.J.) Jurrjens head to the batting cages for a double date with Niche Caldwell and Andre Caldwell.
"I am so excited about this double date at the batting cages. I'm ready to bang some balls out. Even though I'm a total glam girl, I feel like I'm good at sports," Kaylin insisted.
And Kaylin kept it glam, stepping up to the plate with nothing short of heels on.
It was hit and miss at first, but before long, Kaylin was knocking them out of the park.
After the boys got their turn, Niche was up to bat, till a broken nail knocked her out of the game.
"I just broke my nail and that's enough balls flying at my face and at my nails for me," Niche said.
The couples took a break for some conversation, but it wasn't long before the topic of discussion turned to Jair's career post-suspension.
"So what's the deal with you?" Andre asked. "We're still adjusting. Taking it day by day," Jair responded.
After swapping sports stories, the group made plans to get together again for some fun on the football field this time.
Watch the cute couples get their baseball on in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Atlanta Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!