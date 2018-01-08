Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will welcome their second child together this year!

Back in Nov., Chrissy revealed that she's pregnant with baby No. 2 in an adorable video posted on Instagram. In the video, Chrissy asked her and John's 1-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens what's in her belly. "Baby!" Luna replied.

So is Luna ready to be a big sister in a couple of months? "She has no idea, she has no idea what's going on," John told E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively on the red carpet at The Art of Elysium's 11th Annual Gala on Saturday evening in Santa Monica, Calif.