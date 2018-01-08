When it's time to party, it's time to play…with style, that is.

The stars hit the 2018 Golden Globes after-parties circuit in full fashion force. Even if they changed into more casual or comfortable ensembles, most celebs continued to wear black in support of the Time's Up movement. The post-Globes celebratory events included other famous faces that didn't attend the formal award show as well. Between the outfit changes and growing guest lists, there were so many more fashion and beauty moments to inspire our personal style.

From standout makeup looks, worn by Emily Ratajkowski and Jackie Cruz, to party outfits, as seen on Diane Kruger and Jamie Chung, these inspirations are worth bookmarking for your next big shindig.