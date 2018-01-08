Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
When it's time to party, it's time to play…with style, that is.
The stars hit the 2018 Golden Globes after-parties circuit in full fashion force. Even if they changed into more casual or comfortable ensembles, most celebs continued to wear black in support of the Time's Up movement. The post-Globes celebratory events included other famous faces that didn't attend the formal award show as well. Between the outfit changes and growing guest lists, there were so many more fashion and beauty moments to inspire our personal style.
From standout makeup looks, worn by Emily Ratajkowski and Jackie Cruz, to party outfits, as seen on Diane Kruger and Jamie Chung, these inspirations are worth bookmarking for your next big shindig.
Keep scrolling for 11 standout style and beauty moments from the Golden Globes after-parties.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
We love how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star matched with her model bud, Hailey Baldwin, in both sheer looks with ruffle details. Jenner kept the polka-dot detail going with legwear in the same pattern.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
We were carried away with the Orange Is the New Black star's Blumera clutch, which was worn to the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The model's pink-tinged topknot was in subtle contrast to her frilly, lace after-party dress.
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Behind the Orange Is the New Black star's long fringe, you'll see really beautiful makeup courtesy of Smith & Cult beauty ambassador and makeup artist Elena Migliano. We're especially loving the muted purple shadows.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The Once Upon a Time star changed up her ensemble for the InStyle after-party, going from a dual-fabric strapless frock to a similar look with an asymmetrical hem and sans tulle.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Not only was the model's makeup and topknot on point, but her Messika by Gigi Hadid earrings perfectly complemented the high-neck dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The High School Musical alum looked like a Chanel gift box incarnate, styled by Natalie Saidi.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Jumpsuits were seemingly the name of the style game at the Golden Globes after-parties, and while Shay's was stunning, we couldn't get over her edgy hair, created by Alterna Haircare brand ambassador Andrew Fitzsimons. Liberally apply Caviar Omega+ Dry Oil Mist throughout and seal with hairspray to get the same look.
Paul Archuleta/GC Images
The eyes have it! Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador and celeb makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a statement eye look on the beauty using a suede red eyeliner and rich red shadows from the brand's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust.
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
The Zhivago velvet, flared jumpsuit the actress wore to the Showtime party is already sold out!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Golden Globe winner changed out of her epic Prada gown into something more comfortable—an Alexander McQueen deconstructed lace top, black pants and Christian Louboutin heels. It's an A-list party outfit if we've ever seen one.
