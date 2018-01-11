Can't Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna just get along?
In a new clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have a conversation about the public feuding and legal drama going on between Rob and Chyna. While the sisters aren't happy with how Rob has handled some of their issues, Chyna isn't innocent either.
"Did you see how I just like went off on Rob in our group text? I couldn't take it," Kim tells Khloe.
"Listen, there's a plus and a minus. One of the plus of all this there's no way Rob and Chyna could get back together after this, right? Let's focus on the positive," Khloe replies. "The negative is all of this other s--t right now."
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
"The negative is just that like as Rob having sisters, he should just know better," Kim adds in reference to something Rob did to get back at his ex. "He should have just like controlled himself."
"So Rob and Chyna have officially broken up, but they obviously still have to communicate for the custody of Dream," Khloe later explains in her confessional. "They're still having a hard time getting along. The legal battle that has been going on between the two of them has been super frustrating. I feel like this is escalating to a place that none of us could have ever imagined."
Khloe then tells Kim, "But it just sucks, like he's made out to this bad guy when she's taunting him. Like love makes you do f--ked up things. You think anyone's proud of that? No. You don't f--k with someone's heart and emotions."
Don't miss a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday and Monday night at 9 p.m.!