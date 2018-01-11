Can't Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna just get along?

In a new clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have a conversation about the public feuding and legal drama going on between Rob and Chyna. While the sisters aren't happy with how Rob has handled some of their issues, Chyna isn't innocent either.

"Did you see how I just like went off on Rob in our group text? I couldn't take it," Kim tells Khloe.

"Listen, there's a plus and a minus. One of the plus of all this there's no way Rob and Chyna could get back together after this, right? Let's focus on the positive," Khloe replies. "The negative is all of this other s--t right now."