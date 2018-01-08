"Ooh, look at that helmet!"

It never ceases to amaze us what things manage to amaze the contestants on The Bachelor. They freak out about everything. Arie's name. Chris Harrison saying Arie's name. The existence of date cards. Every word on the date card. Arie's name signed on the date card. Arie showing up. Arie holding a helmet.

There are, however, some things that don't make them squeal, and those things include a fitness coach named Krystal. But we'll get to that.

The first one-on-one went to Becca (not Bekah), and it was kind of a lot, but we gotta respect Becca's ability to keep it together. First, they rode a motorcycle through some (twisty, terrifying) scenic SoCal mountains, and second, they had a fitting with Rachel Zoe.