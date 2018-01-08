Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
You don't need a lot of money to look like a million bucks.
If you need proof, just glance through Best Beauty from the 2018 Golden Globes. From Jessica Biel's bubblegum pink lip hue to Viola Davis' afro, the makeup looks and hairstyles were awe-inspiring and worthy of being copied. However, after taking into account the glamour of the award show, you'd think that these looks are far-reaching and expensive.
Lucky for us, this isn't the case. Many of our favorite looks, including Halle Berry's tousled half-up style that her hairstylist Castillo Bataille calls "bohemian fullness," come courtesy of our favorite drugstore beauty brands. Bold nail polishes, $5 lipstick, under-$10 hair products—the red carpet was full of beauty bargains.
Check out the drugstore products that made it onto last night's red carpet!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
For the 13 Reasons Why star's red carpet look, makeup artist Stephen Sollitto used the golden and grey hues from this drugstore eyeshadow trio.
100% Natural Eye Shadow Palette in Dusky Woods, $9.43
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"It's this perfect deep burgundy with blue undertones—the ideal color to accentuate her lip," makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani stated.
Article continues below
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red, $5.99
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"Octavia's dress for the Golden Globes was sparkly and has quite a flow so we went for an amped up version of one of her classic looks," hairstylist David Stanwell said. "She wanted to keep the voluminous waves youthful, yet polished for the big night!"
Dove Curls Defining Mousse, $3.94
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Essie's cult-favorite, Wicked, a striking bold shade was the perfect finishing touch to show her support for the [#MeToo] movement on the red carpet this evening," said celebrity manicurist Michelle Saunders.
Nail Polish in Wicked, $8.49
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"[Maggie's] look was inspired by vintage 60's beauty," her stylist Seiji revealed. "We wanted to make the final look very natural, with a brushed out, elegant and modern twist."
Article continues below
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
To ensure that the Get Out star's "pulled-back modern and bold look" stayed in place, beauty pro Rebekah Forecast used a drugstore hairspray.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Makeup artist Jenna Kristina used individual lashes to create the star's natural-looking gaze.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
After prepping hair with OGX Protecting + Silky Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray, hairstylist Castillo Bataille used a curling iron to add texture and fullness for a "fresh and effortless" hairstyle.
Article continues below
Professional Salon Curling Iron, $41.50
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
To create a style that's both fierce and beautiful, hair pro Marcus Francis used a 1" curling iron and hairspray, adding soft waves.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: CVS' 2017 Best-Selling Products May Surprise You
RELATED ARTICLE: What It Really Takes to Get Kristin Cavallari Red Carpet-Ready
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.