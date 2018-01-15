15 Little-Known Facts About Team USA's Female Figure Skating Team

Team USA has chosen its female figure skating team, and these three ladies are ready to represent the red, white and blue at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

After a whirlwind U.S. Figure Skating Championships, where seasoned veteran Ashley Wagner failed to make the podium and will instead travel to PyeongChang as an alternate, Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen are now fine-tuning their technical skills and artistry before the Games officially begin in just a few short weeks.

But this ultra-talented trio is so much more than the sparkly costumes they wear and double salchows they land. We've rounded up 15 little-known facts about Bradie, Mirai and Karen's lives both on and off the ice.