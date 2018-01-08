Selena Gomez is making some changes in 2018, starting with her social media.
Over the weekend, the 25-year-old actress and singer's fans noticed that Selena had started unfollowing people on her Instagram account. Going from following over 300 people, Selena now currently follows only 37.
Taylor Swift , Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba, Francia Raisa and Julia Michaels are all still among the list of people Selena follows, but many didn't make the cut.
"She unfollowed demi, camila & all her friends & 13 reasons why cast & wizards of waverly place cast & so many peoples. Wtf is happening," one Twitter user wrote.
Damn, Selena has unfollowed a lot of people on Instagram. ? pic.twitter.com/sKLvc52xKF— Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) January 7, 2018
In addition to changing up who she follows, Selena also changed her profile picture, which now appears to be a photo of her mom, Mandy Teefey.
Selena took some time to reflect on Instagram over the weekend, posting a photo of herself in front of the house she grew up in. "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today," she wrote alongside the pic. "Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."
Maybe she's just starting a new chapter? What do you think is the reason behind her unfollow spree?
