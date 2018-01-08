Selena Gomez is making some changes in 2018, starting with her social media.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old actress and singer's fans noticed that Selena had started unfollowing people on her Instagram account. Going from following over 300 people, Selena now currently follows only 37.

Taylor Swift , Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba, Francia Raisa and Julia Michaels are all still among the list of people Selena follows, but many didn't make the cut.

"She unfollowed demi, camila & all her friends & 13 reasons why cast & wizards of waverly place cast & so many peoples. Wtf is happening," one Twitter user wrote.