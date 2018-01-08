A female director has not won a Golden Globe Award since Barbra Streisandfirst took home the statue for Yentl 34 years ago. Now, the legend is looking to make a much-needed change.

Before presenting the 2018 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Drama, the iconic star reflected on her own history at the annual ceremony, notably her historic win in 1984 for Best Director. Not only was she the first woman to be nominated in the category, but she remains the first and only female winner in the show's 75-year history.

"Folks, time's up!" Streisand said at the microphone, doubling as a reference to the current movement and a quite literal public plea. "We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for Best Director. There's so many films out there that are so good directed by women."