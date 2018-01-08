The road to the Golden Globes red carpet is not always as easy as you think.
It requires early call times, access through tons of security checkpoints, hours of prep, touch-ups and late meals—but the result is totally worth it. How do we know this? Laura Mercier makeup artist Robert Sesnek shared what it really looks like behind the scenes of red carpet makeup prep. The beauty pro, who also works with Sophia Bush, Rita Ora and Hailey Baldwin, spent Sunday getting Kristin Cavallari ready to co-host E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
"For this award show, I really wanted to focus on the eyes and keep the look feeling modern and fresh with radiant skin," said Sesnek.
Of course, it takes a village to get just one notable name glammed up for a high-profile event, but here's how it went down from Robert's perspective.
7 AM
"The weather in Los Angeles is beautiful. I start off my morning getting up a few hours early so I can have my coffee and a light breakfast before my 9:30 a.m. call time with Kristin. Two cafe lattes, some avocado toast and a gorgeous morning view later, now I'm showered and ready to leave for the Beverly Hilton," explained makeup artist Robert Sesnek.
8:45 AM
"Heading over to the Beverly Hilton. I'm giving myself a few extra minutes, as traffic and security will be tight."
9:20 AM
"Getting Laura Mercier makeup prepped and ready to go. Serious brainstorming happens on makeup styles and colors to best reflect Kristin's style, vibe of the dress and the Golden Globes this year."
10:10 AM
"I start working with Kristin!"
12:30 PM
"Just a light Velour Puff Roll with Laura Mercier Translucent Powder and another application of Ruthless and Respect mixed together and topped off with Lip Glacé in Bare Naked. Now she's ready to host the show."
1 PM
"Kristin is starting E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet, and I'm seeing every celebrity on the red carpet. Kinda blown away."
2:35 PM
"Kristin still looks flawless after several hours on the red carpet. The only touchup needed was lipstick and just a touch translucent powder to cut some of shine."
3 PM
"So happy with Kristin's look tonight. She's off to some of the after-parties and events this evening."
3:15 PM
"Heading back to the hotel to unwind and have a late lunch."
