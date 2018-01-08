What It Really Takes to Get Kristin Cavallari Red Carpet-Ready

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 11:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Molly Sims, Golden Globes, After-Party, 2018 Golden Globes

Ian Somerhalder Suffered Two Wardrobe Malfunctions Before the 2018 Golden Globes

ESC: Golden Globes 2018, Accessories, Millie Bobby Brown

Best Accessories at Golden Globes 2018

The road to the Golden Globes red carpet is not always as easy as you think. 

It requires early call times, access through tons of security checkpoints, hours of prep, touch-ups and late meals—but the result is totally worth it. How do we know this? Laura Mercier makeup artist Robert Sesnek shared what it really looks like behind the scenes of red carpet makeup prep. The beauty pro, who also works with Sophia Bush, Rita Ora and Hailey Baldwin, spent Sunday getting Kristin Cavallari ready to co-host E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards. 

"For this award show, I really wanted to focus on the eyes and keep the look feeling modern and fresh with radiant skin," said Sesnek.

Photos

Best Beauty at the 2018 Golden Globes

Of course, it takes a village to get just one notable name glammed up for a high-profile event, but here's how it went down from Robert's perspective. 

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

7 AM

"The weather in Los Angeles is beautiful. I start off my morning getting up a few hours early so I can have my coffee and a light breakfast before my 9:30 a.m. call time with Kristin. Two cafe lattes, some avocado toast and a gorgeous morning view later, now I'm showered and ready to leave for the Beverly Hilton," explained makeup artist Robert Sesnek.

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

8:45 AM

"Heading over to the Beverly Hilton. I'm giving myself a few extra minutes, as traffic and security will be tight."

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

9:20 AM

"Getting Laura Mercier makeup prepped and ready to go. Serious brainstorming happens on makeup styles and colors to best reflect Kristin's style, vibe of the dress and the Golden Globes this year."

Article continues below

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

10:10 AM

"I start working with Kristin!"

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

12:30 PM

"Just a light Velour Puff Roll with Laura Mercier Translucent Powder and another application of Ruthless and Respect mixed together and topped off with Lip Glacé in Bare Naked. Now she's ready to host the show."

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

1 PM

"Kristin is starting E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet, and I'm seeing every celebrity on the red carpet. Kinda blown away."

Article continues below

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

2:35 PM

"Kristin still looks flawless after several hours on the red carpet. The only touchup needed was lipstick and just a touch translucent powder to cut some of shine."

 

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

3 PM

"So happy with Kristin's look tonight. She's off to some of the after-parties and events this evening."

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

3:15 PM

"Heading back to the hotel to unwind and have a late lunch."

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Golden Globes 2018: All the Stars Who Wore Black

RELATED ARTICLE: 3 Red Carpet Trends We Love From Golden Globes 2018

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristin Cavallari , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Red Carpet
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.