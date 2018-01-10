Kesha Norman Claps Back at Rumors She ''Trapped'' C.J. Mosley on WAGS Atlanta: ''I Don't Know What Else You Want From Me!''
It looked like Nia Jax had finally found someone to light her fire, but could she stand the flames?
On this week's episode of Total Divas, Nia combated dating insecurities and body image issues head-on by inviting the firefighter she met at a speed dating event to a Sex and the City party.
It wasn't long before sparks were flying between the pair.
"I'm pretty much on cloud nine right now. It was a great night. The party, the fashion show and connecting with Jonathan," Nia exclaimed.
But the first date butterflies were quickly squashed when Nia found out some disappointing news about her new boo.
While the girls were out to brunch, Brie Bella decided to do some investigating. "Did you Google him at all?" Brie asked.
A short Google search later, Brie discovered that Nia's firefighter was actually a porn star!
"Hot porn actor," Brie announced. "No, no!" the ladies yelled in unison.
Nia was disappointed to say the least. "I'm never dating again," the WWE star declared.
While Nia was busy trying to make a match, Nattie Neidhart was working to win her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Trinity (Naomi) Fatu at SummerSlam.
"For seven years I have been fighting to become a champion in the WWE and to be in a championship match at SummerSlam is huge," Nattie gushed.
Trin definitely put up a fight, but in the end, all of Nattie's blood, sweat and tears paid off. Nattie proudly displayed her new title belt for the crowd.
"It has been such a long road. This win makes 15 years of wrestling worthwhile. It really is a dream come true," Nattie confessed.
Nattie's big win and Nikki Bellas week of press and promos made Brie want a comeback now more than ever, even if she felt a little discouraged at first.
"I need to put my big girl pants on and I need to walk into SummerSlam and be like, 'Listen, I'm gonna come back, set the date!'" Brie declared.
And that's exactly what Brie did. After talking with WWE's Director of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano, the WWE star got the green light.
"We have some creative ideas ready to go and we'll see what happens," Carrano told Brie.
That was all the fuel Brie needed to light her fire, "Brie Mode will never be forgotten and Brie Mode is gonna come back," Brie vowed.
See everything that went down in this week's episode in the recap video above!
Watch a brand new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!