The Vega-Horford family is expecting a new addition!
Amelia Vega Horford and her husband Al Horford just announced that No. 3 is on the way!
"SURPRISE!!!!!! We're happy to announce that our family continues to grow! #Baby3 #BabyHorfordVega #BabyAnnoucement," the caption reads in Spanish with a photo of the happy family wearing pastel shades of pink and blue, on a baking sheet it says, "Baby in the oven."
The former Miss Universe and the NBA Boston Celtics star are already parents to their two-year-old son Ean Horford Vega and their one-year-old daughter Alía Horford Vega.
The couple does not confirm the sex of their new addition and noticeably on the kitchen counter surrounded by the baking supplies are the words girl and boy.
This family is known for their creative birth announcements. In June 2016, the Horfords announced that they were expecting Alía with an adorable photo of them wearing shirts that read king, queen, prince, and the Miss Universe 2003 held a diamond-encrusted hanger with a pink bow with a t-shirt that said princess with her arrival date of November 2016.
In 2014, when they shared the news that they were expecting their first child together, Amelia and Al premiered a movie-poster inspired announcement. The creative photo featured both parents blowing gum with the words, "Expecting to Pop!" over them. The beauty queen held her baby bump with a t-shirt that says, "Boy, Oh Boy!" Of course, it even included a release date and rating.
Congrats to this adorable and growing family!