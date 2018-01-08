Fifty Shades Freed Soundtrack Includes a Song by Jamie Dornan

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 8:30 AM

The sexiest soundtrack of the year is almost available.

The official track listing for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack was announced on the film's official Instagram page Monday. Fans can pre-order the album, out Feb. 9, beginning Jan. 12. Rita Ora and Liam Payne teamed up for the album's lead single, "For You (Fifty Shades Freed)."

Here is the official track listing:

1. "Capital Letters" – Hailee Steinfeld x BloodPop

2. "For You (Fifty Shades Freed)" – Liam Payne & Rita Ora

3. "Sacrifice" – Black Atlass feat. Jessie Reyez

4. "High" – Whethan & Dua Lipa

5. "Heaven" – Julia Michaels

6. "Big Spender" – Kiana Ledé feat. Prince Charlez

7. "Never Tear Us Apart" – Bishop Briggs

8. "The Wolf" – The Spencer Lee Band

9. "Are You" – Julia Michaels

10. "Cross Your Mind" – Sabrina Claudio

11. "Change Your Mind" – Miike Snow

12. "Come on Back" – Shungudzo

13. "I Got You (I Feel Good)" - Jessie J

14. "Ta Meilleure Ennemie (Pearls) " – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) feat. Juliette Armanet

15. "Deer in Headlights" – Sia

16. "Diddy Bop" – Jacob Banks & Louis the Child

17. "Love Me Like You Do (Fifty Shades Freed Version)" – Ellie Goulding

18. "Freed" – Danny Elfman

19. "Seeing Red" – Danny Elfman

20. "Maybe I'm Amazed" – Jamie Dornan [Bonus Track]

21. "Cross Your Mind (Spanish Version)" – Sabrina Claudio [Bonus Track]

22. "Pearls" – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) [Bonus Track]

Fifty Shades Freed is the third chapter in the popular trilogy. Directed by James Foley, the movie stars Bruce Altman, Kim Basinger, Brant Daugherty, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle, Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, Tyler Hoechlin, Dakota Johnson, Eric Johnson, Arielle Kebbel, Robinne Lee, Max Martini, Eloise Mumford, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk and Callum Keith Rennie.

Fifty Shades Freed is in theaters Feb. 9.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

