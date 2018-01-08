Paltrow previously told Net-a-Porter's The EDIT that skeptics were "coming around" to the idea of "conscious uncoupling" with an ex. "I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn't blame the other person for anything and held myself 100 percent accountable? What if I checked my own s--t at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?" she told the magazine. "What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I've ever done in my life."

"I've had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way—huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss. And the reason I feel happy today is because I've milked the f--k out of every opportunity. I haven't made one mistake that I haven't used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else," the actress continued. "I'm ruthless when it comes to using the hard things."

Paltrow never shied away from discussing the new dynamics of her so-called "modern family," either. "I think that I'm very lucky in that I have such a willing partner in agreeing with, and teaching me, as much as I taught him. And bringing to me, as much as I brought to him, ideas about how to do it in a really gentle way, so it would be really gentle for Chris and myself," she told Red magazine two years ago. "We loved each other very much, and we still do love each other, and we have these two beautiful children together. I thought, 'I wonder if there's a way where we don't have to do that to our kids and we can just carry on having family dinners.'"

The actress said she and Martin broke up a year before they announced it, giving them time "to work through" their feelings. "It really has not been easy for me at times; I'm sure it's not been easy for him," she confessed. "When we said we're going to put the children first, we meant it."