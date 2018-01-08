Wow! What a night!

The 2018 Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, and they all kicked off on the red carpet.Kelly Clarkson fangirled over meeting Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington dished on the Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder crossover.

There was also a lot of support for Time's Up—a movement that promotes equality and safety in the workplace and fights against sexual harassment. Many celebrities showed their solidarity by wearing black, and a few stars walked the red carpet with activists. Michelle Williams, for instance, walked with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Laura Dern walked with Mónica Ramírez, the woman behind the Letter of Solidarity featured in Time.

Both men and women were encouraged to participate in the movement.

"Black never looked so good," Glee's Darren Criss said while walking the red carpet with Edgar Ramírez Sunday evening. "Even though there's an ominous cloud above the ceremony, the reason why we're wearing black, I feel like it's actually kind of a celebration of resilience, and I think it's a great representation of our solidarity and our own community that hopefully will reflect positively on people tuning in."

Criss and Ramírez also championed the HeForShe movement, an initiative that promotes gender equality.

"There's been a lot of really strong, inspiring women that have led the way in voicing their outrage," Criss said, showing his HeForShe pin, "but this is our way of calling out the lads to be held accountable and voice their own solidarity saying, ‘This is something we don't stand for either.'"

"It's not only a liberation, movement for women," Ramírez said about the movements. "It's a liberation, movement for all genders—for everyone who has felt the burden of a gender stereotype, or the pressure of fitting into an uncomfortable mold or being discriminated against."