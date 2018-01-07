Did Sebastian Stan just capture the greatest photo from the 2018 Golden Globes?

Some might consider Tonya Harding and Tommy Wiseau the unsung heroes of the evening, their surprise appearances not only shocking nominee Timothée Chalamet but Tonya and Tommy themselves, who could have probably never guessed their stories would end up the talk of the 2018 award season.

Stan, who plays Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya, shared the snapshot to his Instagram Stories, adding the seemingly sarcastic caption, "Happy 2018!"

Margot Robbie portrays the disgraced figure skater in the critically-acclaimed film, while James Franco takes on the eccentric filmmaker and his real-life mission to become a star in The Disaster Artist.