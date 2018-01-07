Mariah Carey Accidentally Stole Meryl Streep's Seat at the 2018 Golden Globes and Meryl's Response Was Everything!

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 8:10 PM

It's a game of musical chairs at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Mariah Carey accidentally stole Meryl Streep's seat at the Golden Globes and Meryl's response was everything!

Mimi was mingling during a commercial break and when she came back to take a seat, she naturally took the first seat available which happened to be next to Steven Spielberg of course.

But what she didn't know, was that she accidentally had stolen the seat of the one and only, Queen Meryl Streep. Which makes sense with Meryl and Steven sitting at the same table for their film, The Post.

Meryl definitely didn't mind though! In fact, she told Carey that she could take her seat any time she'd like!

Check out the funny Twitter exchange as told by Mariah below!

