If anyone knew Oprah Winfrey would bring the 2018 Golden Globes to its feet, that someone was Ava DuVernay.

The Hollywood insider, who directs Winfrey in A Wrinkle in Time, told E! News that the world-famous mogul had practiced her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech on her, and by no means would it disappoint.

"I'm here for two reasons," Ava shared. "One, to assert my voice in black for Time's Up and the other is to celebrate my friend Oprah Winfrey. She's getting the Cecile B. DeMille Award. I've heard her speech. It's phenomenal, of course, because she's phenomenal. I'm just really grateful that we get to celebrate her tonight—a phenomenal woman on a night like this."

And of course, DuVernay wasn't mistaken! There wasn't a dry eye inside The Beverly Hilton as Winfrey shared a message of hope for the future.