Hugh Jackman Looks Bewildered as James Franco Beats Him to Win Golden Globe

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katherine Langford, Nick Jonas, BAFTA LA Tea Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro Refuses to Let the Orchestra Ruin His Moment While Winning the Golden Globe for Best Director

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Oprah Winfrey Gets 3 Standing Ovations at 2018 Golden Globes

James Franco, Hugh Jackman, 2018 Golden Globes, GIF

NBC

Hugh Jackman did not look happy losing a Golden Globe Award to James Franco.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Franco won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in The Disaster Artist, beating Jackman, who was nominated for The Greatest ShowmanSteve Carrell for Battle of the Sexes, Ansel Elgort for Baby Driver and Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out.

As Franco made his speech, during which he brought up the man he plays in The Disaster ArtistThe Room's writer/director/actor Tommy Wiseau, Jackman was caught on camera sitting at his table and looking positively bewildered.

Naturally, Jackman's photographed reaction went viral.

James Franco, Hugh Jackman, 2018 Golden Globes, GIF

NBC

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Both Franco and Jackman have won Golden Globes before.

The 2018 Golden Globes aired lived on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday and hosted by Seth Meyers.

After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hugh Jackman , James Franco , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Top Stories , Viral , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.