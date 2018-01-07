Timothée Chalamet couldn't believe who he was sitting next to at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Allison Janney had just won the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in I, Tonya when she pointed out to the audience that the real Tonya Harding was in the room. When she made the announcement, cameras panned to Tonya, who was sitting at Janney's table.

In the background of the camera's shot of Harding, you could see Chalamet. And the cameras actually captured the exact moment the Call Me By Your Name actor realized who he was sitting next to.