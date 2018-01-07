Tom Hanks Is Hollywood's Favorite Waiter Inside the 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 6:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katherine Langford, Nick Jonas, BAFTA LA Tea Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2018: Instagrams & Twitpics

Connie Britton, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Connie Britton Wears ''Poverty Is Sexist'' Shirt to 2018 Golden Globes: What It Means

Mr. Tom Hanks, can you take our drink order too?

While the biggest names in movies and TV were being celebrated Sunday night at the 2018 Golden Globes, one special guest deserved some recognition of his own.

In between commercial breaks, one writer caught Tom walking inside the Beverly Hilton doing a task that is integral to any party.  

Are you thinking what we're thinking? Tom sure makes one fabulous waiter for the Hollywood stars.

In a photo going viral on social media, Tom is seen carrying three martinis and another tasty cup of alcohol to excited guests including Steven Spielberg.

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Tom Hanks, 2018 Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

For those curious to know what these stars enjoy during the show, Beverly Hilton's executive chef Alberico Nunziata is cooking up a multi-course dinner. As for dessert, executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi will serve guests the Efendi, which consists of Frangelico crème brûlée and mousse.

As for the night's signature champagne cocktail, the Moët 75 receives that title.

Cheers to a glamorous night!

After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Hanks , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.