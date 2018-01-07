Kate Hudson is taking a trip down memory lane.

The actress, who is presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet before heading inside to the ceremony. During the interview, Hudson talked about winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2001 Golden Globes for her work in Almost Famous.

"I was so nervous," Hudson told Seacrest. "I remember that I thought I would remember everything and I wrote it down on a piece of paper and I had to look at it."

Hudson also remembers being presented the award by Tom Cruise.