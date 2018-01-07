Dave Franco and Alison Brie were both at the Golden Globes—but not together.

Dave was with his brother and The Disaster Artist costar James Franco being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest when Brie popped up with Giuliana Rancic. "Hi honey," Brie said. "And Dave. Just kidding!"

"You guys look so handsome," the GLOW star said to the Franco brothers.

"You look incredible, baby," Dave said.

"Instead of coming together we both came with our siblings. We call him Dave's sibling, that's what we call that guy," Brie joked.

Dave made a bold choice early in his career—one that kept him from his brother, James Franco. But all that changed.