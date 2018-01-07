Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Dave Franco and Alison Brie were both at the Golden Globes—but not together.
Dave was with his brother and The Disaster Artist costar James Franco being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest when Brie popped up with Giuliana Rancic. "Hi honey," Brie said. "And Dave. Just kidding!"
"You guys look so handsome," the GLOW star said to the Franco brothers.
"You look incredible, baby," Dave said.
"Instead of coming together we both came with our siblings. We call him Dave's sibling, that's what we call that guy," Brie joked.
Dave made a bold choice early in his career—one that kept him from his brother, James Franco. But all that changed.
"It was great," Dave told E! News' Seacrest when asked about working with his brother on The Disaster Artist. "When I first started out, first started acting, I did make a choice to kind of distance myself from him workwise just because I wanted to pave my own path, do my own thing. After a while I was like, he's my brother I love him I respect him I want to work with him."
"We had such a great time that we have since started a production company together and we want to do everything," Dave said.
The Disaster Artist is about Greg Sestero (Dave Franco) and the friendship he forms with Tommy Wiseau (James Franco), and the two form a unique bond.
"I realized there was this incredible heartwarming story," James said about reading The Disaster Artist book. "At the core of the movie it's just about two people going after their dreams."
The Disaster Artist was nominated for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy and James Franco was also nominated for his performance.