EXCLUSIVE!

Meryl Streep Speaks Out on Abuse in All Industries on 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 3:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariah Carey, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Mariah Carey Jokes That Aretha Franklin Would "Not Approve" of Her New Year's Eve Performance

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Armie Hammer Gushes About James Franco's Golden Globe Nominees Dinner

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Couples at Golden Globes 2018

Meryl Streep, Ai-jen Poo, Golden Globes 2018

E!

Meryl Streep was joined by an important guest on the Golden Globes red carpet tonight.

Streep, who is nominated for best actress for her role in The Post, brought along Ai-jen Poo, who is the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA), to speak out about some of the most important messages being communicated at this year's Globes. 

"I think people are aware, now, of a power imbalance, and it's something that leads to abuse," Streep explained to E!'s Ryan Seacrest. "It's led to abuse in our own industry, and it's led to abuse across the domestic workers' field of work. It's in the military, it's in Congress, it's everywhere. And we want to fix that. And we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then from now." 

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

"I hope people see the momentum and the energy and the fact that we're uniting across all industries and all communities standing together saying we all deserve work places where we're safe and our work is valued and we can live and work with dignity," Poo said when Seacrest asked what she hoped people would take away from tonight's show. "That's the future, and we have momentum, and we want to say to everyone that they should join us. This is a movement where there's space for everyone and there's a role for everyone."

 

In The Post, Streep plays Katharine Graham, who was head of her family's newspaper, The Washington Post, for more than 20 years. She says Graham would be "heartened" by the Time's Up movement. 

"She was a pioneer," Streep said. She was the first head of a Fortune 500 company, but she, all through her life, didn't have the courage and the conviction that she deserved to be where she was, and our film is about her finding her voice in a particular moment when it changed history, and I think she'd be over the moon." 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Meryl Streep , Awards , Red Carpet
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.