All the Details on Giuliana Rancic’s Golden Globes Gown

Really, does Giuliana Rancic ever get it wrong?
The E! News host is a red carpet regular, and her wardrobe selection is a clear demonstration of her pro status. To kick off award season, the star wore an embellished black gown to the 2018 Golden Globes. The top of the sparkling number features a criss-cross neckline and keyhole, a flattering cut on the star. The bottom of the gown runs straight from her waist to the carpet. It has a classic silhouette, eye-catching texture and enough glamour to fit the status of the occasion.
Although the dress stands out among Hollywood's A-listers, the choice of black was a conscious choice to support the #MeToo movement, a stand for women's empowerment.
To complement her fashion choice, the star paired her ensemble with a diamond bangle and drop earrings, courtesy of Forevermark, and rings from Natalie K Jewelry. Her choice of minimal, classic jewelry complements the glamour of her dress and do well as supporting characters on the carpet.
Since her outfit makes a statement on its own, her hair is swept back into a unique textured plait. From the back, her two-toned tresses meet in a center ponytail, which is then twisted. The length of the eye-catching style seems purposeful, as it ends just above the V-cut of the back of her dress.
Her makeup picks up the tone of the dress with a glittering smokey grey eyeshadow, wispy lashes and a nude lip. Her eyes bring the drama with black liner on the top and bottom lash lines. The rest of her makeup is simple. Her pink-toned blush and lip color are just enough to accentuate her features under the bright lights.
If this is just a beginning, we've got a lot to look forward to this year.
