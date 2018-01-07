Golden Globes 2018: All the Stars Who Wore Black

Celebs who stand together shine together…even in black.

Ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes, a slew of stars took to social media to share why they were planning to wear the color in solidarity and support of the Time's Up movement, an initiative to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality across all industries. Stars like Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd and Mark Ruffalo tagged their explanations with #WhyWeWearBlack. While other notable names, fans and Hollywood stylists retweeted and regrammed a now-viral post that reads, "Why I wear black today? For equality and parity across all industries. For safety among every worker in every occupation. For inclusion of all women and marginalized people."

As the red carpet commenced, it was evident that the stars stood true to their word. Celebrity after celebrity wore their iteration of the dark hue. While it was a black sea of luxury labels, individualism was not lost. In fact, the night proved to be an opportunity to support a cause and also express personal style.