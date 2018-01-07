Aziz Ansari Wins Best Actor in a Comedy for Master of None at 2018 Golden Globes, Thanks Italy for the "Amazing Food"

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:09 PM

Imagine winning an award for eating all the pasta? Aziz Ansari can!

The creator and star of Netflix's hit comedy Master of None took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night, and yes, he made sure to thank Italy, where they filmed the first episode of the season.

"I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate in season two," Ansari said of his carb-loaded performance. Before expressing is carb-itude, Ansari joked he "genuinely didn't think I would win because all the websites said I was going to lose."

Ansari later thanked "all of our cast and crew," saying, "The only reason my acting is good in that show because everyone else holds me up the whole time." 

Of course, he also included his parents, who play his parents on the show, saying, "And I need to thank my parents for giving me so much love."

Just before Ansari won the category, Master of None lost to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Best TV Comedy. "I'm glad we won this one because it would have really sucked to lose two of these in a row," he said. 

 

Ansari beat Black-ish's Anthony Anderson, I Love Dick's Kevin BaconShamelessWilliam H. MacyWill & Grace's Eric McCormack to take home the award.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

