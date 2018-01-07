Norman Lear and Rita Moreno Ride Down Golden Globes Red Carpet on a Scooter

Norman Lear, Rita Moreno, 2018 Golden Globes

Forget the limos or the Rolls Royce, legendary television writer Norman Lear and screen icon Rita Morena arrived in style to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night via a motorized scooter!

The 95-year-old writer, famous for writing All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Maude, sped down the red carpet with a bright red two-person scooter. Looks like the TV scribe, who has lived almost an entire century, had a little bit of trouble, but fear not, he seemed to dislodge himself from the bushes and be on his merry way.

Despite the hiccups, his 86-year-old passenger, who currently stars on One Day at a Time, but best known for her role in West Side Story, appeared to enjoyed the somewhat bumpy ride. 

You're never too old to rock the red carpet and have a bit of fun!

