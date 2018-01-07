Golden Globes 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:15 PM

ESC: Golden Globe Awards, Style

Celebrities made a major statement on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet. 

Black was clearly the hue of choice, as celebrities rallied around the Time's Up movement. While Hollywood's A-listers were aware that most attendees would be wearing the same color, letting the social initiative take front and center—statement-making silhouettes, accessories and beauty made each individual look attract that much more attention. There were a few standout looks on the colorful end of the spectrum that deserves our applause as well. As a result, the red carpet was full of epic moments that are informing our 2018 fashion trend predictions.  

Whether it was on a lip, as seen on Jessica Biel, or featured with a belt, as evidenced by Mandy Moore , strategic pops of color were aplenty. Like award show past, metallics were again a staple trend—this time featured in sequined detailing or as accents (please see: Dakota Johnson's stunning belt and glimmering train for reference), rather than featured through the full look. Jumpsuits, pants and tuxedo-inspired silhouettes also ruled the red carpet. 

Check out our favorite fashion moments below! 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Elisabeth Moss, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

The embellished Peter Pan collar was the perfect accessory.

Margot Robbie, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The silver embroidery and detailing on Margot's Gucci gown was just striking. 

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

The one-sleeve trend was alive and well at the Globes, as the R&B singer rocked a silver one with her dual-tone, strapless dress. 

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

Thank you, Chris, for taking a chance! If you look closely, you'll see the Thor actor is actually wearing a printed suit. 

Octavia Spencer, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water nominee glittered in a calf-length tea dress. 

Zac Efron, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zac Efron

The Baywatch star was dapper in an all-black suit. 

Nicole Kidman, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

The actress' lace ruffle sleeves proved to be a delicate complement to the simple-but-chic lower half. 

Naomi Campbell, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

The structure and fabrication seen on this dress deserves to be worn by a supermodel. 

Emilia Clarke, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

The unexpected neckline created dimension on the simple, chic dress. 

Eva Longoria, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

The actress proudly displayed her baby bump on the Globes red carpet. 

Gal Gadot, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman topped off her chic Tom Ford dress with a tuxedo cropped jacket. 

Reese Witherspoon, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies executive producer wore a one-shoulder gown to the big awards show. 

Lena Waithe, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Who's scared of wrinkles? Certainly not the actress, who rocked a satin suit with confidence. 

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

REX/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star's Calvin Klein frock was as playful as her sky-high stilettos. 

Shailene Woodley, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star was ever-so chic in Ralph Lauren. 

Viola Davis, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star frosted herself with layered chains and diamonds, which completely complemented her dress' neckline. 

Salma Hayek, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

The actress struck a powerful pose in a long-sleeve satin dress and Sophia Webster Black Satin Natalia Crystal Classic Platforms. 

Angelina Jolie, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

From the sheer overlay to the fur-trimmed sleeves, this may be Angelina's most authoritative and iconic red carpet moments. 

Justin Timberlake, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

Can JT ever do wrong? He hit every style mark, but of course, you'll do that when your suit is tailored to perfection. 

Zoe Kravitz, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

Simple but so effectively stunning! And the emerald-green drop earrings really make this ensemble a standout moment. 

Barbara Meier, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

George Pimentel/WireImage

Barbara Meier

The model and actress, best known for her gig on Germany's Best Next Top Model was an artist's palette of texture, featuring 3-D embellishments, sheer fabric and fur. 

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner

Stop the press line! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked stunning in a lace ballgown with an exaggerated, asymmetrical hem. 

Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

The Sinner star's hot-pink pout was really the cherry on top of her strapless gown. 

Chrissy Metz, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz

The sequined bow embellishment makes the This Is Us star's fancy frock ready for a glam event. 

Allison Janney, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Allison Janney

The intricate black and white cutouts on Allison's Mario Dice gown, coupled with her skin tone, creates the illusion of a beautiful, butterfly-like print. 

Common, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Common

The rapper's black bow tie was the perfect shade to match the rest of his tailored-to-perfection suit. 

Dakota Johnson, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades Freed star's Gucci gown was even more stunning from behind, featuring a jewel-encrusted train we can't stop talking about. 

Meher Tatna, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meher Tatna

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association president wore a bright red frock with a matching layer on top featuring golden trim. 

Darren Criss, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Darren Criss

The dark black lapels on this double-breasted suit is so fashion forward. 

Laura Dern, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Laura Dern

We love the illusion neckline on the Big Little Lies actress' dress. 

Dove Cameron, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

Dove Cameron

The best presents come with a bow on top. 

Daniel Kaluuya, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

The Get Out star opted for a grayish black tuxedo, shiny leather shoes and a Time's Up pin. 

Claire Foy, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Foy

A stark contrast between the gowns and tiaras she wears on The Crown, Claire's Stella McCartney suit was powerful in its own right. 

Tanika Ray, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tanika Ray

The TV personality was ready to take on the night in a one-shoulder gown. 

William H. Macy, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William H. Macy

The Shameless star's velvet tuxedo jacket just inspired men's style for the award show season to come. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish star's Marc Jacobs dress alone was a standout hit, but her matching headpiece was the perfect accessory to top off the look. 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson

The Grammy award singer stunned in Christian Siriano. 

Alexis Bledel, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale star's Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit was the perfect choice for the Globes—and her hair color was on-point!

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress' romantic lace gown was modernized with her emerald-green earrings. 

Freddie Highmore, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Freddie Highmore

The Good Doctor star stood dapper in a classic, black tuxedo. 

Jeannie Mai, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

The television personality punched up her look with statement-making train. 

Alison Sudol, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alison Sudol

The Fantastic Beasts star broke up the monotony of black with red embroidered flowers. 

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Giuliana Rancic

The E! Live From the Red Carpet host glimmered in a Sherri Hill gown. 

Jamie Chung, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Chung

The Once Upon a Time star killed it in a two-tone Ermanno Scervino dress. 

