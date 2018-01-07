EXCLUSIVE!
Alicia Vikander Teases Tomb Raider "Surprises" at 2018 Golden Globes
Mike Vulpo
Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 4:34 PM
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alicia Vikander just gave moviegoers a big reason to celebrate the upcoming Tomb Raider movie.
While appearing at the 2018 Golden Globes Sunday night, the actress stopped by Live From the Red Carpet where she couldn't help but tease what's to come in the blockbuster.
"This is much more an origins story. So this is kind of the story to see her becoming the very famous and well known action hero that we know her to be," Alicia shared with Giuliana Rancic. "I think it's going to be a lot of new elements and surprises for the fans too who already know the story very well."
The actress would also confirm that she has yet to meet Angelina Jolie.
But because the original Tomb Raider is also serving as a presenter tonight, this may be the night to make dreams come true.
"No I haven't [met Angelina]," Alicia shared with E! News. "I really hope I'm going to get the chance to say hi tonight."
The Oscar winner is more than excited to serve as a presenter at this year's show. And while it may be all about the Golden Globes tonight, Alicia had a story about her Oscar trophy that has been stored at an unlikely place.
"I've been traveling and been away working a lot since like two years ago and I recently brought it back to Europe to my house but I did have my friend's daughter actually had it in her room in Los Angeles for about two years," she confessed. "She used to send me little photos on her iPhone and updated me on where it is and how my Oscar is doing."
