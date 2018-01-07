Blue Ivy Carter Transforms Into a Fierce Animated Ballerina for Jay-Z's "Blue's Freestyle" Visual

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 3:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katherine Langford, Nick Jonas, BAFTA LA Tea Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nick Jonas, 2018 Golden Globes

Nick Jonas Was "Shocked" by First Golden Globe Nomination

Justin Timberlake, Behind-the-Scenes, Filthy, Music Video

Justin Timberlake Shows He's the Filthy Robot in Making-of Video

Cue a mic drop because Blue Ivy Carter is one fierce ballerina! 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's firstborn birthday girl got to celebrate her 6th birthday with fans thanks to a newly released visual for the rapper's latest album, 4:44. In the video dropped Sunday in honor of the youngster's special day, the little lady is transformed into an animated ballerina.

As she makes her way onto the stage, traditional music plays in the background, giving the feeling that Blue is about to twirl away. Instead, she gets to rhyming as she performs her verse from "Blue's Freestyle/We Family."

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z, 2017 Grammys, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Her proud parents also make an animated cameo, looking initially shocked at their daughter's surprise and then quickly elated as they watch from the audience. 

The empowering clip includes a roar of applause from the crowd as guests enthusiastically cheer. "Fantastic!" one woman compliments. Of course, the performance would not be complete without a mic drop from the star herself. 

As she famously raps, "Never seen the ceiling in my whole life." You go girl! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jay-Z , Blue Ivy Carter , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.