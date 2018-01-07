Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson is already having a great night at the 2018 Golden Globes...
She got to meet Meryl Streep!
Yes, the "Love So Soft" singer just made a dream come true that she's had since she was 8 years old, meeting the award-winning actress after chatting with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.
As she was walking down from the platform, Streep happened to be on her way up alongside several other important women—including Michelle Williams(who adorably photobombed their moment), the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Ai-jen Poo and the #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.
The moment was powerful and sweet as Streep embraced Clarkson with a big hug and a kiss on the cheek, setting the tone for a night that's all about exactly that: Women encouraging women.
That moment when @Kelly_Clarkson sees Meryl Streep and freaks out. Good to see you KC :) #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/n5o0t5VWOq— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 7, 2018
Speaking of, Clarkson donned an all-black Christian Siriano dress with a gold sleeve and collar, taking part in the Time's Up movement among many other women tonight.
She discussed the power of women in Hollywood with Seacrest, explaining that she's proud to see her daughter, River Rose, finding icons in women like Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
"[River is] adorable! She does the fighting like the little Wonder Woman in the movie," Clarkson revealed. "So it's awesome to see our little girl do that. Not just be Ariel...It's cool to have a superhero chick for your daughter to be like, 'I wanna dress like Wonder Woman.'"
We're all about that!
Meanwhile, Clarkson also opened up a bit about her latest album, explaining why it was the "perfect time" for it.
"I think you have to be a grown ass woman," she said. "You have to experience life. You have to have some hurt and some real happiness and true love to manifest this kind of record and these messages...15 years into my career, I made my favorite album!"
And it shows! Clarkson was nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award for her hit, "Love So Soft," which was off the new album.
Watch E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. After, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.