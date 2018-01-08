It's a new year and so many of us have probably set some pretty lofty goals for ourselves—and Khloe Kardashian knows a thing or two about that.

Over the past few years, the E! star has totally revamped her approach to fitness, and subsequently her fans haven't been able to get enough of her workouts—and the impressive results—documented on social media and her app.

Being six months pregnant with her first child now, however, means she's not hitting the gym quite as hard, but her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle remains. And it was her own transformation, of course, that inspired her show Revenge Body, which is back for a second season on E! and once again features a series of participants who want to hit the restart button.

"Fresh, exciting and empowering," were the three words Kardashian used to describe the series in an interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles. This season, she explains, takes what worked from last year and enhances it with some new features, more celebrity guests and the wisdom that comes with having one season under her belt.

Kardashian also says that she understands why the show's title might make the focus of the series seem more narrow than it is.